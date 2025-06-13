Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Xi Jinping offers condolences to PM Modi, Murmu in Air India plane crash

Xi Jinping offers condolences to PM Modi, Murmu in Air India plane crash

In his message to President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, Xi expressed shock upon learning about the heavy casualties in the crash

Xi also sent a separate message of condolence to Britain's King Charles III expressing shock and sorrow over the British casualties (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the loss of lives in the plane crash at Ahmedabad.

At least 265 people were killed on Thursday when the London-bound Air India plane crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after take-off.

In his message to President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, Xi expressed shock upon learning about the heavy casualties in the crash.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he conveyed deep condolences over the loss of lives, extended sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families, and wished the injured a swift recovery, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

 

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Modi.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Among the dead were 241 on board and 24 from a medical college complex on which the plane crashed.

The AI 171 flight had 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard apart from 12 crew members; one British national survived the tragedy.

Xi also sent a separate message of condolence to Britain's King Charles III expressing shock and sorrow over the British casualties in the plane crash.

President Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed deep condolences to the victims, conveyed sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured an early recovery, Xinhua said.

Chinese Premier Li also sent a message of condolence to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Topics : Narendra Modi China Xi Jinping ahmedabad plane crash

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

