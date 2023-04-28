Mirza speaks up for Indian wrestlers, says 'it's time to stand with them'

India's ace tennis player Sania Mirza too has come out in support of wrestlers who are protesting at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Sania said in a tweet that as an athlete as well as a woman, it is too "difficult" to watch the ongoing protest and now it's time to stand with the wrestlers in this difficult time.

"As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they've brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them, with them .. if you have done that then it's time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter and serious allegations. I hope whatever the truth is justice is served.. sooner rather than later," said Sania Mirza in her tweet.

Along with Sania, Indian field hockey player Rani Rampal also came forward to extend her support to the wrestlers who continue to protest at Jantar Mantar.

"Extremely painful to see our renowned wrestlers demanding justice on the streets of India it tears me apart to see my fellow athletes in this situation who have worked hard in their lives and won great laurels for our beloved country. They deserve justice," said Rani Rampal in her tweet.

Earlier Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Friday came in support of the ongoing wrestlers' protest and said that he was 'hurt' to see athletes on the streets demanding justice.

"It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud," the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist said in a tweet on Friday. Indian wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

Having waited for three months, star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia again started their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday and said that they took the step after alleging that no action has been taken in the matter and said that the FIR had not been registered against the WFI chief.