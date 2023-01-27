Title eludes Sania in last Grand Slam; loses to Brazil in mixed doubles

-
ALSO READ
Frances Tiafoe stuns No 2 seed Rafael Nadal, enters US Open quarterfinals
Gauff, Nadal play in US Open exhibition to collect $1 mn for Ukraine
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of US Open tuneup in Cincinnati
Djokovic's players' association appoints Ahmad Nassar as executive director
Novak Djokovic to start 2023 in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open
-
Sania Mirza will end her career with six Grand Slam titles after failing to win the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy with compatriot Rohan Bopanna here on Friday.
Unseeded Bopanna and Sania lost 6-7(2) 2-6 to Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at Rod Laver Arena.
Coming into her final Major tournament, Sania had three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles trophies in her cabinet.
The 42-year-old Bopanna has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 09:05 IST