Weather update: 3 western disturbances to bring snow, rain to hilly states

Weather update: 3 western disturbances to bring snow, rain to hilly states

The IMD has forecast dry and stable weather across most plains, while three western disturbances are set to trigger intermittent rainfall, snowfall across the Himalayan region

Snowfall, J&K Snowfall

A citizen walks amid heavy snowfall at Bhaderwah, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

While large parts of India are likely to see stable and dry weather conditions in the coming days, the Western Himalayan region is preparing for multiple spells of rain and snowfall triggered by successive western disturbances, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
 

Rain and snow forecast for Himalayan states

 
According to the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated rainfall and snowfall is also expected over the same regions on February 13 and February 16.
 
The weather office said isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on February 16.
 
 
Three weather systems to impact Western Himalayas
 
The IMD said three western disturbances will affect the Western Himalayan region in quick succession, the first was expected on February 10, the second is likely on February 13, and the third during February 16–17, 2026,  leading to intermittent rainfall and snowfall.

Foggy conditions in parts of Northeast

 
Dense fog is likely during morning hours at isolated places over Meghalaya, according to the weather department.
 

Temperature trends remain largely stable

 
The IMD forecast a gradual rise of about 2–3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures over East India during the next three days, with no significant change thereafter. Minimum temperatures over the rest of the country are expected to remain largely unchanged.
 
Maximum temperatures are likely to see no significant change over Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka during the next 24 hours. A gradual rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius is expected over the subsequent four days, followed by no significant change.
 

Delhi weather today

 
Delhi woke up to a misty and partly chilly morning on Wednesday. The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky with mist during morning hours.
 
The minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to range between 10 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 7:04 AM IST

