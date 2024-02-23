Modi is 'Ambassador' of small farmers and small entrepreneurs: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched himself as the self-acclaimed “Ambassador” of India’s small farmers and small entrepreneurs in order to protect their interests.

Addressing a gathering in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, Modi said his “vocal for local” stance was to generate publicity for small artisans and local entrepreneurs. This is because they cannot afford expensive advertisements in newspapers or television.



“Modi is himself is the Ambassador for small farmers and small entrepreneurs when he promotes local products and artisans,” he said.



“When I nudge people to buy Khadi and wear Khadi, then I connect the women, Dalits and backwards communities associated with Khadi to the markets,” he noted.



He underlined his ‘Make in India’ theme, providing heft to the small and cottage industries, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).



“India cannot become developed by importing all its requirements,” he said, adding that a developed India will be built only when the smaller constituents such as small farmers, artisans are revived and supported.



He said since the ‘Kashi Dham’ project was launched, more than 120 million tourists had visited Varanasi. This immensely helped the local economy across the spectrum, including small vendors.



Meanwhile, Modi launched or inaugurated 35 development projects totalling more than Rs 13,000 crore in his constituency.

He claimed these projects pertaining to sectors such as dairy, energy, roads, textile, healthcare, culture, logistics, transport, water and education, will benefit not just Varanasi but the entire Purvanchal (Eastern UP) region.



The PM also talked about the recent hike by the Centre of sugarcane’s fair and remunerative price (FRP) to Rs 340 per quintal for the next sugar season (October-September) 2024-25.



“Earlier, farmers had to beg for sugarcane payments. However, under the current BJP regime, not only are the payments prompt, but the government is making them remunerative as well.”



He shared his vision of helping farmers become “energy producers” in addition to “agri producers” by converting bio and agri waste into biogas and bio CNG for additional income.



An NTPC plant, which was inaugurated by the PM, will convert 600 tonnes of garbage to 200 tonnes of charcoal daily.

Meanwhile, Modi rapped the earlier regimes for keeping Uttar Pradesh in a dismal state and robbing the state’s youth of development and jobs.



He castigated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly demeaning the youth of UP as substance addicts.



“They (opposition parties) spent 2 decades abusing me. Now, they are diverting their frustration to the electorate and the youth of UP,” he said. He added that the opposition parties could not see beyond petty vote-bank and vested political interests.



Modi said his consecutive third term at the Centre will propel India to a different era of development and faster growth trajectory even as he reiterated his “Modi ki guarantee” catchphrase.



“In 10 years, India moved up from the 11th to the 5th place in terms of economy. In the next five years, India will become the world’s third largest economy,” he said.

He claimed that UP had decided to give all 80 Lok Sabha seats to the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).