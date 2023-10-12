close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP fields 29 OBC candidates, more likely to be added

The Congress has promised a caste enumeration exercise similar to Bihar's if it returns to power in Chhattisgarh, a move aimed at wooing OBC voters

BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a bid to woo backward-class voters in the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 29 candidates from other backward classes (OBCs) out of the 85 it has named so far . 

Candidates for five seats are yet to be declared by the party and the number of OBC candidates could likely reach 32.

Of the 85 seats, 29 are reserved for scheduled tribes (ST) and 10 for scheduled castes ( SC). Interestingly, the BJP has named 30 ST candidates. In the 2018 election, the BJP fielded 28 OBC candidates and the Congress, 26. The Congress won 18 of these seats, while the BJP could win only four. This time, the BJP is certain that its OBC candidates will do well.

Also Read: Modi factor will not work in Assembly polls: Chhattisgarh DY chief minister

“We focusing on OBC voters since in the last election, a big chunk of OBC voters voted for the Congress. This time, they are inclined toward us,” a state BJP leader was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times (HT).

The Congress has promised a caste enumeration exercise similar to Bihar’s if it returns to power in the state, a move aimed at wooing OBC voters with the implicit promise of proportionate reservations. 

The census found that OBCs made up 63 per cent of the population in Bihar.

In Chhattisgarh, OBCs account for 43.5 per cent of the state’s population, according to a government affidavit filed in the high courtin May this year in a case related to an increase in reservation in jobs and admissions in higher education institutions. The figure is based on an OBC survey conducted in the state in 2022, whose findings have not been declared.

Also read: Chhattisgarh polls: Election Committee meeting of Congress to be held today

The BJP has nominated 16 upper-caste candidates for the upcoming elections, including seven Thakurs, five Brahmins, three from the Agrawal community and one Jain. 

In 2018, the saffron party fielded 21 upper-caste candidates across all 90 seats.

Among OBCs, the highest number of tickets were given to Sahus (10 candidates) followed by Kurmis (8), Rajwasr (2), Yadavs (2), and Kalaars (2).

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel seeks appointment for OBC association to meet Guv

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Chhattisgarh polls: Election Committee meeting of Congress to be held today

Modi factor will not work in Assembly polls: Chhattisgarh DY chief minister

Mayawati's BSP to ally with Gondwana party in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

BJP relies on old guard, those who lost in 2018 for win in Chhattisgarh

Topics : Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh polls BJP Dalit-OBC Elections in India Election news BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAUS vs SA Playing 11

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon