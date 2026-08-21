PM Narendra Modi meets founders, CEOs of 20 homegrown space-tech startups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with founders and chief executive officers of 20 homegrown space startups at Seva Teerth in the national capital.

The startups included Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Pixxel, Dhruva Space, GalaxEye, PierSight, Bellatrix Aerospace, Digantara, SatSure, Suhora Technologies, Manastu Space, Astrobase, TakeMe2Space, VyomIC, Cosmoserve Space, OrbitAID Aerospace, SkyServe (Hyspace), Serendipity Space, Vassar Labs and mistEO.

The companies, which are working across areas including rockets, reusable launch vehicles, satellites, avionics, advanced propulsion, space intelligence, space debris removal and AI-powered weather and climate intelligence, shared their progress and vision for the sector.

Modi congratulated the entrepreneurs for taking the lead and said the confidence shown by the private sector had strengthened the vision behind opening up the space sector to private participation. He added that the country’s space sector could attract global talent, companies and investment.

The founders acknowledged government support and greater collaboration within the industry. They also noted growing interest from companies in adopting technologies developed by India’s private space industry.

The Prime Minister also urged space companies to explore new applications of their technologies and called for greater collaboration with sectors such as agriculture and environmental organisations.

He also encouraged closer engagement with Atal Tinkering Labs to foster interest in space among young students.