Modi's message to telecast during Shivaji coronation commemoration event

A pre-recorded message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be telecast on June 2 during the Maharashtra government's celebration of 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, an official said on Tuesday.

The state government has organised several events from June 2 onwards to commemorate the iconic 17th century ruler's 1674 coronation.

Modi's message will be telecast during the inaugural event in Raigad district, the official said. The event will be attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others.