Business Standard
Home / India News / Mohan Yadav meets Consul General of France, discusses trade, tourism in MP

Mohan Yadav meets Consul General of France, discusses trade, tourism in MP

Mukherjee said tour guides in Madhya Pradesh will be trained in the French language with the help of the French Embassy so that they can easily guide French tourists and make their journey easier

trade

Mukherjee also invited French film producers and directors to shoot in Madhya Pradesh and added that artists from France would be invited to major events organised in Madhya Pradesh, and artists from the state would also be a part of the cultural programmes in France.

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Consul General of France Jean-Marc Sr-Charlet and discussed possibilities of investment by the European country in trade, industry and tourism sectors.

The consul general called on the chief minister at the latter's residence on Friday evening, and principal secretary to the chief minister, Sanjay Shukla, was also present on the occasion, an official said on Saturday.

Sr-Charlet first met officials of the state tourism board and discussed the possibilities of promoting exchange in the cultural and tourism sector between France and Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Madhya Pradesh is known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes. Bhedaghat, Sanchi, Bhimbetka and Khajuraho are popular among French tourists.

 

"The state is set to strengthen its tourism ties with France. The French embassy and Madhya Pradesh tourism board will work together to promote culture and tourism," the official said.

During an interaction with the tourism board's additional managing director, Bidisha Mukherjee, the French delegation led by Sr-Charlet discussed the possibility of promoting exchange in the cultural and tourism sector.

More From This Section

Biodiversity

IUCN award conferred on conservation scientist Bibhab Talukdar on Friday

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Lawrence Bishnoi interview: Punjab Police suspends 2 dy SPs among 7 cops

LIVE: ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raid

LIVE: ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raid

Board exams, 10th Boards, 12th Boards

Recruitment test for grade 4 posts in Assam to be conducted on Oct 27

Pollution

Delhi AQI improves due to favourable winds, remains at 'poor' for 2nd day

The director of the French Institute in India and counsellor for education, science and culture, Gregor Trumel and coordinator of the Alliance Franaise's Network in India, Emilie Jacament, were part of the delegation, the official said.

Points such as publicising tourist destinations of India, making tour guides proficient in the French language and giving opportunity to French artists to perform in cultural events of the state were discussed during the interaction, she said.

Mukherjee said tour guides in Madhya Pradesh will be trained in the French language with the help of the French Embassy so that they can easily guide French tourists and make their journey easier.

She said the tourism board has trained 19 guides in the French language training. Now, front office executives, receptionists and other beneficiaries working in hotels and resorts of the tourism department will also be made proficient in the language.

Mukherjee also invited French film producers and directors to shoot in Madhya Pradesh and added that artists from France would be invited to major events organised in Madhya Pradesh, and artists from the state would also be a part of the cultural programmes in France.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh has immense potential across sectors, says CM Mohan Yadav

ordnance factory blast

Over dozen workers injured in blast at ordnance factory in MP, 1 missing

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Army's dependence on foreign weapons reduced under PM Modi: MP CM Yadav

Congress, Congress flag

Cong announces candidates for Assam, Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Cheetah, cubs

Female cheetah to soon give birth to cubs at Kuno National Park: CM Yadav

Topics : Madhya Pradesh tourism in india

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon