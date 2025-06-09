Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / RSS chief urges citizens to adopt 'Swadeshi' products for India's growth

Bhagwat emphasised that only a deep sense of patriotism in everyday life can propel both individuals and the nation forward, enabling comprehensive progress. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, here on Monday called on students, businessmen, and the public to reflect on how they can contribute to the country's development by pledging to use 'Swadeshi' products -- those made within India -- in their daily lives.

This information was shared by RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh Dr. Anupam.

Anupam quoted Bhagwat saying, "This resolution should start with our own lives and spread through our families, localities, cities, and states. The money earned in our country should remain in the country and be used for its development. We must conduct our lives with this mindset."  Bhagwat emphasised that only a deep sense of patriotism in everyday life can propel both individuals and the nation forward, enabling comprehensive progress.

 

Addressing students and businessmen, Bhagwat asked, "If you are students, how much time do you dedicate to your studies? If businessmen, how long do you work in your trade?"  He added that whatever work an RSS worker performs, it is done as a 'Sadhak' (?a dedicated practitioner).

He called upon students to become ideal professionals and inspiring examples for others in their fields. When inquiring about how much time attendees devote daily to 'Sangh' activities, participants shared their individual commitments.

Bhagwat also highlighted the important role society plays alongside the army and government in ensuring national security. "We should all think about what we can do for the benefit of the country," he said.

Bhagwat had arrived in Kanpur on Saturday for a two-day visit and departed Monday for Patna by train after completing his schedule. During his stay, the RSS chief held around 10 meetings with Sangh officials, according to Anupam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

