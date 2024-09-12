India becoming global research powerhouse: Principal scientific advisor

India is poised to become a global leader in biotechnology. | Representational

India is rapidly becoming a global research powerhouse and is poised to become a global leader in biotechnology, Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, said on Thursday, citing the nation's rapid advancements in research and innovation. Speaking at the Global Bio-India 2024 Summit, Sood emphasized India's rise as a pivotal hub for technological excellence, particularly in biological manufacturing and biofuels. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "India is rapidly becoming a global research powerhouse," Sood said, referencing a recent report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) that ranked India among the top five countries in 45 out of 64 technologies, a significant increase from 37 technologies last year.

noted this progress is especially visible in biological manufacturing, where India now holds the second position globally.

"This is really encouraging and a very pleasing aspect," he added, attributing the shift to an evolving scientific ecosystem supported by strategic policies and calculated risks.

Sood highlighted the importance of India's new biotechnology policy, Bio-E3, as a critical step towards economic growth, environmental sustainability and job creation.

"The recent approval of India's first biotechnology policy marks a significant initiative," he stated, adding biofuels and the circular economy are crucial components in ensuring long-term sustainability.

Sood proposed that India's policy, previously known for the three "Es" -- economic growth, environment sustainability and employment -- should now include a fourth "E" for energy transition.

He pointed out the urgent need for this shift amid the global warming crisis.

The success of India's biotech innovation, according to Sood, hinges on the collaboration between diverse stakeholders, including research institutes, universities, companies, investors and the government.

"These entities must collaborate to foster a sustainable environment through networks, regulatory support and the promotion of innovation with intellectual property rights protection," he explained, emphasizing the importance of stakeholder involvement in shaping the future of healthcare, agriculture and energy.

India's biotech ecosystem is also benefiting from the integration of emerging technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. Sood expressed optimism about the synergy between cross-functional scientific fields, which he said is vital for driving future advancements.

"There is no better time than now to harness the rapidly evolving capabilities of AI and the new dimensions opened by quantum technologies," he said.

The Principal Scientific Advisor also touched on India's role in achieving a carbon-neutral future through biotechnology, highlighting innovative approaches like carbon sequestration from algae and bioenergy crops.

"Integrating these innovations holds the potential to create a zero-carbon footprint," he said, urging continued efforts in the field.