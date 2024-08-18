Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / LIC agents earn Rs 10k a month in HP, Rs 20k/month in Andaman & Nicobar

LIC agents earn Rs 10k a month in HP, Rs 20k/month in Andaman & Nicobar

According to data provided by LIC to the Finance Ministry, the average monthly income was the highest at Rs 20,446 a month for LIC agents in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC has 13,90,920 agents across the country, according to the data. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

LIC agents on an average earn Rs 10,328 per month in Himachal Pradesh, the lowest among the insurer's agents in all states and UTs.
According to data provided by LIC to the Finance Ministry, the average monthly income was the highest at Rs 20,446 a month for LIC agents in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In terms of the number of agents, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has the lowest number of agents at 273 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Himachal Pradesh has 12,731 agents.
The PSU life insurer had 13,90,920 agents across the country, according to the data.
Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh had the maximum number of LIC agents at over 1.84 lakh with an average monthly income of Rs 11,887.
Maharashtra had more than 1.61 lakh LIC agents with an average monthly income of Rs 14,931. West Bengal had the third-highest number of LIC agents at 1,19,975 with an average monthly income of Rs 13,512.

More From This Section

TRB Rajaa, Young Liu

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana line up to woo Foxconn chief Young Liu

Software

Technopark's software export revenue up 14% at Rs 13,255 cr in FY24

GST

Consult board on law interpretation while auditing: CBIC to GST officials

coal sector

NCI declines 3.48% in June, indicates sufficient availability in market

capex, corporate india

Capex by Nifty 50 companies declined 20.7% in FY24 on RIL drawdown

In Tamil Nadu, there were 87,347 agents with an average monthly income of Rs 13,444, while in Karnataka there were 81,674 agents with income of Rs 13,265.
In Rajasthan, there were 75,310 agents with income of Rs 13,960 a month.
In Madhya Pradesh, there were 63,779 agents with an average income of 11,647 per month, while in NCR of Delhi there were 40,469 agents with an average monthly income of Rs 15,169.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal CM Sukhu announces projects worth Rs 696 cr to boost tourism

Rain, Shimla Rains

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh leads to closure of over 140 roads

Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rain continues to lash Himachal Pradesh, 338 roads closed: Officials

rain ravage, Kedarnath rain ravaged

Heavy rains in north India leave over 28 dead, trigger floods & landslides

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

Heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods block 288 roads in Himachal

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Andaman and Nicobar Islands LIC IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon