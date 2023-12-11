Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Mumbai airport handled the highest-ever 4.46 mn passengers in November

On 25 November, the airport experienced peak activity, recording a footfall of 167,132 passengers. This figure comprises 120,000 domestic and more than 46,000 international passengers

Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Airport

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai airport recorded the highest-ever footfall last month, with 4.46 million passengers travelling through the airport, a 13 per cent rise from 3.9 million passengers in November last year.

The airport recorded strong passenger traffic on the back of the festival and cricket season last month, along with the addition of new sectors like Baku, Toronto, Vitara – Frankfurt on the international front.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On 25 November, the airport experienced peak activity, recording a footfall of 167,132 passengers. This figure comprises 120,000 domestic and more than 46,000 international passengers.

The airport handled over 4.25 million passengers in October this year.

The Mumbai airport, known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), handled 28,679 air traffic movements (ATMs) last month. This includes approximately over 20,000 domestic and more than 7,000 international ATMs. On 11 November, the airport handled the highest of 1,032 ATMs.

Each departure or arrival at an airport is classified as an air traffic movement.

Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai were the top domestic destinations for the Mumbai airport. Similarly, Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi were the top international choices for passengers travelling from the airport.

“CSMIA recently expanded its international connectivity and frequency with services to destinations such as Entebbe, Baku, Bangkok, and Toronto adding to the diverse travel network,” CSMIA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India topped the charts regarding domestic market share at the airport, whereas, in the international sector, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates maintained their lead.

“The passenger traffic numbers at CSMIA, once again, stand as a testament to the airport’s steadfast growth in the industry. It reaffirms the unwavering trust passengers place in CSMIA. With world-class hospitality, across-the-globe connections, and best-in-class safety standards, CSMIA continues to set new benchmarks,” the airport said in a statement.

Also Read

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

Air passenger traffic continues to grow, reaches 98.2% of pre-Covid levels

New national policy may turn India's airports into global transit hubs

Mumbai Airport to remain closed for 6 hours today. All you need to know

GMR Airports hits over 13-year high; soars 45% in 1 month on solid earnings

Cooking gas for Ujjwala consumers cheapest compared to neighbours: Govt

Union ministers Vaishnaw, Irani, Puri, 2 CMs likely to attend WEF meet

95 drones, mostly from Punjab, recovered, BSF deployment increased

Dire need to widen CBI's powers: House panel on needing states' consent

BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

Topics : Mumbai airport civil aviation sector Airports in India air travel

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon