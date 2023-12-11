Mumbai airport handled the highest-ever 4.46 mn passengers in November

The Mumbai airport recorded the highest-ever footfall last month, with 4.46 million passengers travelling through the airport, a 13 per cent rise from 3.9 million passengers in November last year.

The airport recorded strong passenger traffic on the back of the festival and cricket season last month, along with the addition of new sectors like Baku, Toronto, Vitara – Frankfurt on the international front.

On 25 November, the airport experienced peak activity, recording a footfall of 167,132 passengers. This figure comprises 120,000 domestic and more than 46,000 international passengers.

The airport handled over 4.25 million passengers in October this year.

The Mumbai airport, known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), handled 28,679 air traffic movements (ATMs) last month. This includes approximately over 20,000 domestic and more than 7,000 international ATMs. On 11 November, the airport handled the highest of 1,032 ATMs.

Each departure or arrival at an airport is classified as an air traffic movement.

Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai were the top domestic destinations for the Mumbai airport. Similarly, Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi were the top international choices for passengers travelling from the airport.

“CSMIA recently expanded its international connectivity and frequency with services to destinations such as Entebbe, Baku, Bangkok, and Toronto adding to the diverse travel network,” CSMIA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India topped the charts regarding domestic market share at the airport, whereas, in the international sector, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates maintained their lead.

“The passenger traffic numbers at CSMIA, once again, stand as a testament to the airport’s steadfast growth in the industry. It reaffirms the unwavering trust passengers place in CSMIA. With world-class hospitality, across-the-globe connections, and best-in-class safety standards, CSMIA continues to set new benchmarks,” the airport said in a statement.