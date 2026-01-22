Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mumbai to get woman mayor from general category after lottery: Official

Mumbai to get woman mayor from general category after lottery: Official

The lottery determines the category for which the mayor's post will be reserved, such as general, women, SC, ST, and OBC categories

BMC

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and 28 other civic bodies in the state were held on January 15 | Photo: X@mybmc

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai's next mayor will be a woman from the general category, as determined by a lottery conducted by the Maharashtra Urban Development Department on Thursday, an official said.

The procedure was, however, opposed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, who claimed that the rules to arrive at this decision were changed without informing anyone.

She said the last two mayors were from the general category, so the new mayor should have been from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) or the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

"We condemn the way the procedure (of lottery) was conducted," Pednekar said.

 

The lottery determines the category for which the mayor's post will be reserved, such as general, women, SC, ST, and OBC categories. Once the category is announced, eligible candidates file their nominations.

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and 28 other civic bodies in the state were held on January 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC allows Hindu prayers, sets namaz timing at Bhojshala on Basant Panchami

Explosion

At least 6 workers killed in blast at sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh

gavel

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court acquits Sajjan Kumar in Janakpuri violence case

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses to issue omnibus directions to prevent stampede incidents

Goa Fire

Goa nightclub fire: Ex-sarpanch surrenders after dismissal of bail plea

Topics : Mumbai Maharashtra BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation BMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026