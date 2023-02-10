JUST IN
POCO X5 Pro 5G review: Value-for-money smartphone with X-factor for novelty
Business Standard

Noise Buds VS404 wireless earphones launched at Rs 1,299: Details here

The Noise Buds VS404 wireless earbuds are available in jet black, forest green and snow white colours on Noise official website and Flipkart

Topics
Noise | Earbuds | True Wireless Earphones

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Noise Buds VS404
Noise Buds VS404

Expanding its truly wireless earphones portfolio, home-grown consumer technology brand Noise on Friday launched the Buds VS404. Priced at Rs 1,299, the wireless earbuds are available in jet black, forest green and snow white colours on Noise official website and Flipkart.

“At Noise, we strive to deliver the best of innovation, performance, and design, packaged in the most desired price point. Noise Buds VS404 is a step in this direction and we are confident that our users would love the experience as they indulge in their favourite listening journey,” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

Noise Buds VS404: Specifications

The Noise Buds VS404 is a pair of half in-ear wireless earbuds featuring 10mm audio drivers. It is IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance. Supported by environmental noise cancellation (ENC), it is said to offer crystal-clear audio experience while making calls, virtual meets, and seamless communication. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. Noise says these earbuds can deliver up to 50 hours of playtime with case and nearly 10 hours of single buds playtime. Supported by the brand’s Instacharge technology, these buds are said to offer 200 minutes of listening when charged for 10 minutes.

For personalised experience, it features 3 built-in EQ modes - bass, gaming, and normal mode. The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity and support HyperSync technology for quick pairing. For voice calls, the earbuds pack quad-microphone setup. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and has support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant. These have touch buttons to control music, adjust volume, activate voice assistant and receive/reject calls.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:53 IST

