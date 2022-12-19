Noise launches ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch at Rs 3,799: Details here

Expanding its 'Tru Sync' line, home-grown consumer technology brand on Monday launched in India the ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha. Priced at Rs 3,799, the will be available on the company's online store and e-commerce platform Amazon from December 28. It will be available in black, pink, blue, wine and teal colours.

ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha: Specification

The ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen of 368x448 resolution and 550 nits of brightness level. The fitness wearable has a rectangular dial with a side-mounted digital crown for navigation. It offers over 150 cloud-based watch faces for customisation. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

Powered by Tru Sync technology, the supports Bluetooth calling feature. It has Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity with smartphones. The smartwatch comes with 'smart touch control' for customisation such as 'tap to wake' and 'palm control' to turn off display.

According to Noise, the smartwatch is equipped with InstaCharge technology, which can charge it up to 50 per cent within 30 minutes. It can last up to seven days on normal usage.

As for the fitness features, there are over 100 sports modes built-in. It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, it also tracks female health, activity level, sleep patterns, breathing patterns, and stress measurement. It has an inbuilt productivity suite, including features like calculator, events reminder, weather updates, stocks update and more.