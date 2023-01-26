JUST IN
Business Standard

India Stack 2.0 to be more nuanced, intelligent: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India Stack will become more nuanced, intelligent and sophisticated in its next avatar, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State of Electronics and IT, has said

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India Stack will become more nuanced, intelligent and sophisticated in its next avatar, as more and more enterprises and countries across the world innovate and integrate, execute, and implement digital transformation, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State of Electronics and IT, has said.

Addressing the first 'India Stack Developer Conference' in the Capital, Chandrasekhar said the objective is to increase access and adoption of India Stack for countries that are keen to adopt and integrate it as per their requirements and to create a robust ecosystem of startups, developers and system integrators working around it on next-generation innovation.

"Our mission as a nation is to offer India Stack or the part of the stack to those enterprises and countries across the world who want to innovate and further integrate, execute, and implement digital transformation," said the Minister.

The conference, organised on Wednesday, also saw participation from Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY; Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom and Abhishek Singh, CEO, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), along with more than 100 digital leaders and delegates of G20 countries.

"What we have today is IndiaStack 1.0. It will become more nuanced, intelligent and sophisticated, and will keep evolving with time. Using data datasets and AI will be part of the innovation journey of India Stack," said Chandrasekhar.

Ghosh said that India Stack brought digital transformation in the country.

She shared that India using digital means has achieved financial inclusion for 80 per cent of the population in 6 years as compared to the projected figure of 46 years.

Sharma added that Digital India has truly empowered the Indian society and contributed to making a knowledge economy.

New and next-generation services for India Stack solutions for digital initiatives like Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, UMANG, DIKSHA and e-Sanjeevani were discussed at the event.

India Stack is a set of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to unlock the economic primitives of identity, data, and payments at population scale, like Aadhaar, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Digilocker, CoWin Vaccination Platform and more.

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 12:52 IST

