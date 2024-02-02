Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Navy enhanced presence of ships, aerial surveillance in Arabian Sea: Govt

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said Navy units are being deployed in strategic waters in Djibouti, Gulf of Aden as well as in the North Arabian Sea to provide security to merchant vessels

Indian Navy

The minister said since 2008, Indian Navy deployed its units in the Gulf of Aden and East coast of Africa towards anti-piracy patrols

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy has enhanced deployment of ships and aerial surveillance in the central Arabian Sea and off east Coast of Somalia in restoring maritime security in the region, the government said on Friday, amid rising global concerns over Houthi militants targeting merchant ships in the Red Sea and adjoining areas.
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also said Indian Navy units are being deployed in strategic waters in Djibouti, Gulf of Aden as well as in the North Arabian Sea to provide security to merchant vessels.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The comments by Bhatt, while responding to separate questions in Lok Sabha, came as the Houthi militants continued to attack various cargo vessels in the Red Sea and other strategic waterways in the region apparently in response to Israel's military offensive in Gaza.
Bhatt said the Navy deployed its units in the Gulf of Aden and East coast of Africa in anti-piracy patrols since 2008 and a total of 3,440 ships and over 25,000 seafarers have been "safely escorted".
"The Indian Navy has enhanced the presence of ships, aerial surveillance by maritime patrol aircraft/remotely piloted aircraft in the central Arabian Sea and off the East Coast of Somalia towards restoring maritime security in the region," he said.
Bhatt said the Navy is also sharing information with friendly foreign countries to identify the sources and players involved in the attacks.
In the last few weeks, the Indian Navy extended assistance to a number of merchant vessels in the Arabian Sea following attacks on them.
Bhatt said the Navy has been proactively engaging with "regional and extra-regional" navies and maritime forces to promote security in the Indian Ocean region.
He said seven incidents of hijacking of vessels in high seas by pirates have been reported in the last three years.
Bhatt also mentioned the hijacking incidents involving merchant vessel Lila Norfolk, fishing vessel IMAN and AI Naeemi last month.
The Indian Navy played a key role in rescuing the vessels and their crew members.
The minister said since 2008, Indian Navy deployed its units in the Gulf of Aden and East coast of Africa towards anti-piracy patrols.

Also Read

Pooja Bhatt opens up on controversial kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Rajnath Singh vows to find attackers of navy ships from 'depth of seas'

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

Indian Navy enhances Arabian Sea surveillance after vessel attacks

PM to lay foundation stone for 1st phase of Talabira power project tomorrow

Govt to sell Bharat Rice at Rs 29 per kg in retail market from next week

Indian Air Force to showcase firepower in Pokharan on February 17

Gyanvapi case: HC adjourns till Feb 6 hearing on plea against puja orders

Authorities look at Airport design, e-biometrics to speed up immigration

"Indian Navy units are regularly deployed on mission based deployments in our areas of interest in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to enhance maritime security," he said.
"Further, Indian Navy units undertake surveillance to enhance maritime domain awareness and address contingencies that may arise," he said.
"Since 2008, the Indian Navy has deployed units in the Gulf of Aden and the East coast of Africa towards anti-piracy patrols. A total of 3440 ships and over 25,000 seafarers have been safely escorted," he said.
Bhatt said the Navy's Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) has linkages with 25 partner nations and over 40 international multinational organisations for real time exchange of information towards enhancing maritime security.
He said in view of the ongoing maritime security situation in the region, Indian Navy units are being deployed off Djibouti, Gulf of Aden, in the North and Central Arabian Sea, off East Coast of Somalia for protection of merchant vessels and rendering assistance, if required.
"In addition, information exchange/intelligence sharing is also being undertaken with friendly foreign countries to identify the source/reason/players involved in the attacks/incidents," he said in a written reply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy surveillance Arabian Sea cargo ships

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon