3,000 police officers, SWAT teams to secure Delhi for I-Day celebrations

A security personnel keeps watch ahead of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, extensive preparations are underway at the Red Fort and surrounding area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver his address to the nation. This year’s celebrations are centred around the theme ‘Viksit Bharat’, highlighting the government’s goal of transforming India into a developed country by 2047.

The celebrations would be carried out amid tight security arrangements in and around the Red Fort in Delhi.

I-Day celebrations 2024: Over 3,000 police officers to be deployed In preparation for the Independence Day festivities, the Delhi Police have intensified security measures by deploying over 3,000 traffic police officers, over 10,000 law enforcement personnel, and 700 facial recognition cameras powered by artificial intelligence across the national capital.



Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been positioned at key locations such as the Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, bus terminals, shopping malls, and markets.



On Independence Day, the deployment of more than 3,000 traffic police officers will be responsible for managing traffic flow at major intersections throughout the city, including on routes leading from the border areas to the Red Fort.

Snipers, SWAT commandos for security

In addition, snipers, specialised SWAT (special weapons and tactics) teams, kite catchers, and sharpshooters will be stationed at key points to safeguard Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-profile guests, according to police officials.



“Multiple layers of security arrangements will be in place at the Red Fort. We have already procured 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for Independence Day,” a senior police officer said, as quoted by news agency PTI.



These cameras, equipped with high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom capabilities, will enable police to identify individuals from a distance. They will be placed both within and around the fort.



The officer said the AI-driven facial recognition and video analytics will provide comprehensive security, with over 10,000 security personnel set to be present at the Mughal-era fort during PM Modi’s address to the nation. The police will use a smartphone application to verify the identities of attendees at the Red Fort event.

Delhi Police arrest wanted terrorist

Last week, the Delhi Police arrested a terrorist linked to the Pune module of ISIS. Following a tip-off, a Special Cell team arrested Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, a Daryaganj resident, near Ganga Baksh Marg at the Delhi-Faridabad border.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously issued a Rs 3 lakh reward for information leading to Ali’s arrest. Authorities suspect that Ali was involved in reconnaissance activities aimed at a potential attack targeting VIPs in the Delhi-NCR region.

[With agency inputs]