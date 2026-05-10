Need of hour is to use petro products with restraint, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the need of the hour, in the wake of the West Asia crisis, is to use petro products with restraint.

Speaking at an event here where he virtually laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth around ₹9,400 crore in Telangana, he said the imported petro products should be used only as per need, as it will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war.

Observing that, over the past few years, India has reached a spot among the top countries in the world in terms of solar power, he said, unprecedented work has been done in ethanol blending in petrol.

First, the government is focused on 100 per cent LPG coverage, and now, it is focused on the supply of piped gas economically. The government is also promoting a CNG-based system.

Due to all these efforts, India is dealing with the major energy crisis in the world, he said.

"But, today, the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint. We have to use imported petro products only as per need. This will not only save foreign exchange but reduce the adverse impact of war," he said.

He also said India is moving on reforms express today, and also building modern infrastructure. He said he would like to assure every family in Telangana, Centre will continue to work with greater speed to realise your dreams.

Modi on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth around ₹9,400 crore in Telangana at the HICC here.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and several other leaders attended the event at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Modi laid the foundation for projects, including the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor and Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district.

He inaugurated various sections of Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project of railways, Greenfield POL (Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants) Terminal in Hyderabad, Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass and PM MITRA Park at Warangal (Kakatiya Mega Textile Park).

Developed at an estimated cost of around ₹1,700 crore, the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is India's first fully functional PM MITRA Park and operationalises the Centre's 5F vision - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.