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Iranian drone and missile attack hits Kuwait airport, flights diverted

The attack hit the T1 building at the international airport and flights were diverted to alternative airports

flights, planes

Flights diverted at Kuwait airport after Iranian missile and drone attack.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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Iranian drone and missile attack struck Kuwait's international airport early on Wednesday, causing injuries and forcing authorities to divert flights, Kuwait's state news agency reported.
 
The attack caused "severe damage" to the airport's T1 building, the report said, citing the General Civil Aviation Authority.
 
The US military earlier said two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini forces.
 
US Central Command added that Iran launched ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours but all failed to hit targets.
 
US forces conducted strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran and defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.
 

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(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

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Topics : West Asia US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Kuwait

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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