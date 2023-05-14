close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

People in UP starts endorsing Kejriwal's work: AAP on civic polls success

AAP said victory of its candidates in Uttar Pradesh civic polls is an indication that people of state have started supporting Delhi CM Kejriwal's politics of work over that of religion and caste

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kejriwal

Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The AAP on Sunday said victory of its candidates in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls is an indication that people of the state have started supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's politics of work over that of religion and caste.

According to the UP State Election Commision, the AAP on Saturday won three Nagar Palika chairman seats, six Nagar Panchayat chairman seats and six Nagar Nigam councillor seats along with several wards in the just concluded urban local body elections.

More than half of the AAP candidates, who emerged victorious from various seats, belonged to the minority community, according to the poll results available on the state poll panel's website.

People of Uttar Pradesh have expressed their unwavering support for the politics of change by overwhelmingly endorsing the AAP candidates. They have rejected caste and religion-based politics, and supported Kejriwal's work-oriented politics, party MP and in-charge of UP Sanjay Singh told reporters here.

AAP national convener Kejriwal will soon visit UP to express gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support in the civic elections, he added.

The ruling BJP won the mayoral elections in all 17 municipal corporations and bagged 813 of the 1,420 corporator posts. The opposition Samajwadi Party bagged 191 corporator posts and the Bahujan Samaj Party 85.

Also Read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

UP govt likely to table supplementary Budget in today's Assembly session

Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah

BJP running a gang, says Sanjay Raut on CBI summoning Arvind Kejriwal

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Over 5,800 people from Manipur fled to Mizoram after violence: Officials

Manipur voilence: CM, leaders rush to Delhi to discuss prevailing situation

Pakistan braces for another tense day on Monday due to planned protest

Public accepted issues raised during 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra': Sachin Pilot

'This is not PM Modi's defeat', says Bommai after BJP loses in Karnataka

The urban local body polls were held in two phases -- on May 4 and May 11.

Throughout the election campaign, we focused on talking about Delhi model of governance, highlighting the transformative work done by Chief Minister Kejriwal in areas such as education, healthcare, electricity, and water, Singh said.

During the poll campaign, the party also highlighted the Bhagwant Mann government's work in Punjab, he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party's campaign centred around politics of work, not politics of caste or religion, he added.

Terming the results of the local body polls as inspiring and exciting, Singh asserted that the AAP will work hard to meet the aspirations of the people in UP.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Sunday held a crucial meeting to discuss and formulate future strategy for UP, the party said in a statement.

The focus of the meeting was on ensuring the activation and success of all party units in Uttar Pradesh, leveraging the momentum gained from our recent victories, the party added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Uttar Pradesh

First Published: May 14 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

ITOM trends in 2023: Here are the common challenges in cloud migration

On the road to 75 new digital banks, there will be twists and turns
2 min read

Gene mutations responsible for rare illness causing heart attack: Study

cardiovascular
4 min read

Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the country: Assam CM Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma
2 min read

Delhi records 26 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.49%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Nepal's ex-King offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi in UP's Ayodhya

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Cyclone Mocha
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon