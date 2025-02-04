Business Standard

Next round of talks with agitating farmers to be held on Feb 14: Govt

Next round of talks with agitating farmers to be held on Feb 14: Govt

So far, the central government has engaged in five rounds of discussions with the agitating farmers since the protests reignited on February 13, 2024

Amritsar: Farmers block a road during the statewide 'bandh' called as part their ongoing protest, near Golden Gate, in Amritsar, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Centre on Tuesday informed Parliament that the sixth round of discussions with agitating farmers in Punjab and Haryana will be held on February 14.

In the previous round held last month, the government had proposed a five-year plan for the procurement of certain crops at Minimum Support Prices (MSP), but did not reach a consensus on the farmers' broader demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said: "Next round of discussion with the farmers is scheduled on 14th February, 2025".

The issues related to agitating farmers and their demands are also sub-judice in the Supreme Court and a committee has also been formed by the apex court, he noted.

 

The Centre had initiated discussions with farmers on their agitation on February 8, 2024. Subsequently, discussions were held on 12th, 15th, 18th February 2024 and January 18, 2025, he added.

So far, the central government has engaged in five rounds of discussions with the agitating farmers since the protests reignited on February 13, 2024.

