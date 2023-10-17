NH-44 blocked in J-K's Ramban due to incessant rains, schools closed

"In view of continuous rains since yesterday, all Government and Private schools up to Hr. Sec level in District Ramban shall remain closed today. However, exams, if any, shall be held as per the notified date," he said further.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rain with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for October 17.
