NH-44 blocked in J-K's Ramban due to incessant rains, schools closed

"NH-44 blocked at Cafeteria Morh, near Ramban due to incessant rains. People are advised to check TCUs for updates and avoid travelling today," Deputy Commissioner Ramban posted on X

Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rain with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for October 17 | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

"In view of continuous rains since yesterday, all Government and Private schools up to Hr. Sec level in District Ramban shall remain closed today. However, exams, if any, shall be held as per the notified date," he said further.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rain with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for October 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir heavy rains National Highway

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

