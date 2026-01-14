Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIA appoints Rakesh Aggarwal as Director General, tenure till August 2028

NIA appoints Rakesh Aggarwal as Director General, tenure till August 2028

Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 
Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency. He has also been holding the additional charge of the post of DG, NIA. 
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as DG, NIA for a tenure up to August 31, 2028, the date of his superannuation, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. 
 

