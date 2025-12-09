Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NIA arrests 8th accused in connection with Red Fort blast conspiracy probe

NIA arrests 8th accused in connection with Red Fort blast conspiracy probe

An NIA spokesperson said a team from Delhi has arrested key accused Dr Bilal Naseer Malla of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested from the national capital

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

The NIA has found Bilal's involvement in the conspiracy behind the terrorist attack that killed 11 people and injured several others in the Red Fort area on November 10, a statement said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made the eighth arrest in connection with last month's car blast near the Red Fort, officials said on Tuesday.

An NIA spokesperson said a team from Delhi has arrested key accused Dr Bilal Naseer Malla of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested from the national capital.

The NIA has found Bilal's involvement in the conspiracy behind the terrorist attack that killed 11 people and injured several others in the Red Fort area on November 10, a statement said.

"As per NIA investigations, Bilal had knowingly harboured the deceased accused Umar Un Nabi by providing him logistical support. He is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack," it added.

 

The NIA is continuing with its investigation into the conspiracy behind the deadly blast. The anti-terror agency is working closely with various central and state agencies to unravel all the threads of the conspiracy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel

Karnataka HC to hear state on menstrual leave order after stay is recalled

Supreme Court

SC questions inclusion of CAA citizenship applicants in electoral rolls

Karnataka High Court, hijab row

Karnataka HC withdraws stay on menstrual leave after State's plea

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Parliament Winter Session HIGHLIGHTS: Vote chori biggest anti-national act, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'Vote chori biggest anti-national act': Rahul Gandhi's big charge at EC

Topics : India News Delhi blast NIA probe Arrest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon