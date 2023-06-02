close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NIA files second charge sheet against 5 persons in Coimbatore blast case

The prime accused who drove the vehicle, Jamesha Mubeen, was killed in the blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The NIA on Friday filed a fresh charge sheet against five persons in connection with the Coimbatore car bomb blast in October 2022, and said the prime accused was "reportedly inspired by the hardcore ISIS ideology" to carry out this terrorist attack.

The agency had charge-sheeted six people in this case in April.

The case pertains to an explosion that took place on October 23 outside an ancient temple in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

A vehicle-borne improvised explosives device had blown up in front of the temple.

The prime accused who drove the vehicle, Jamesha Mubeen, was killed in the blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Mubeen, the NIA said in a statement, was "reportedly inspired by hardcore ISIS ideology to commit this horrendous act of terror."

The five men charge-sheeted on Friday, under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act, are Umar Faaruq, Firose Khan, Mohamed Thoufeeq, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali.

Also Read

Blast cases: NIA raids 60 locations in South India on Wednesday morning

National Investigation Agency team visits Narwal twin-blast site in J-K

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Targeted killing of minorities: NIA raids multiple locations in J-K

NIA raids 9 locations Delhi's Shaheen Bagh in Kerala train fire case

85-90% MGNREGS workers expected to be ADPS eligible by June-end: Officials

Delhi Metro launches tunnel boring machine 'Bhoomi' under Phase-IV project

India has huge potential for recycling of electronic wastes: NITI Aayog CEO

Air India Express to start Haj flights from Kannur, Kozhikode on June 4

Apna.co, DGR partner to provide career opportunities to ex-servicemen

Mohammed Asarutheen, Mohammed Thalha, Firos, Mohammed Riyas, Navas and Afsar Khan were charge-sheeted in the complaint filed on April 20.

The NIA probe found that "Mubeen, along with Mohammed Asarutheen, Umar Faaruq, Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofer Ali, had conspired to carry out a series of suicidal terror attacks in Coimbatore city."

"The attack was intended to wreak revenge on the kafirs (non-believers), as stated in one of the self-made confessional videos, made a few days before the intended attack," the NIA said.

Two accused, Azharudeen and Afsar, helped Jamesha Mubeen procure, mix and prime the explosives, while Talha had provided the car that was used in the crime, it said.

Three accused, Ferose, Riyaz and Nawas, had helped Jamesha load various building blocks of the improvised explosive device (IED), including drums and gas cylinders into the car, the agency said.

The NIA alleged that the "conspiracy" was hatched in the forest of Sathyamangalam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, where Umar Faaruq was elected as the "amir" (commander of army) to lead the execution of the attack.

"He, in turn, assigned various roles to the other accused persons. The conspirators had planned to use the remaining explosives for a series of terror attacks."

"Mohammed Thoufeeq was in possession of radical books and a notepad handed over by Jamesha Mubeen containing designs to make IEDs," the agency said.

"Umar Faaruq and Jamesha Mubeen had also collected funds for the commission of the terror act, while the accused Sanofer Ali had also supported Jamesha Mubeen financially for the same," it said.

Firose Khan, it said, had abetted the terror attack by providing logistical support.

The larger aim of the conspiracy was to wage war against the government of India by targeting its various branches such as general administration, police and the judiciary, the NIA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NIA National Investigation Agency NIA

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon