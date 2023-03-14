JUST IN
Targeted killing of minorities: NIA raids multiple locations in J-K

The National Investigation Agency has been conducting raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in cases related to terror activities of chiefs and members of proscribed terrorist organizations

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | National Investigation Agency NIA | minorities

ANI  General News 

NIA raids (Photo: ANI)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been conducting raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in cases related to terror activities of chiefs and members of proscribed terrorist organizations by using cyber-space in the Union Territory, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony, said sources.

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, an official source said.

They are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting minorities, and security personnel and spreading communal disharmony.

The case had been suo-moto registered by the NIA on June 21 last year.

The agency on December 23 last year had also conducted searches at 14 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in the districts of Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu. During the searches, the agency sleuths then recovered various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices from the searched premises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 10:13 IST

`
