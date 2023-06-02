close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi Metro launches tunnel boring machine 'Bhoomi' under Phase-IV project

In a first-of-its-kind exercise, the Delhi Metro is equipping all its TBMs with the BEAM (Bore Tunneling Electrical Ahead Monitoring) System in this phase, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
delhi metro construction

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro on Friday started a tunnelling drive by the Tunnel Boring Machine named "Bhoomi" from Derawal Nagar to Pulbangash on an upcoming corridor under its 'Phase IV' project, officials said.

The TBM was launched at Derawal Nagar metro station site on 'Line 8', being built from Janakpuri West to R K Ashram, in the presence Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Vikas Kumar and other senior officials, they said.

The length of the tunnel is approximately 3 kilometres. The depth of tunnelling will vary from 12.4 meters at Derawal Nagar station up to 25.9 m near the Najafgarh Drain. Therefore, the TBM will traverse through varying geological levels underground, the DMRC said in a statement.

In a first-of-its-kind exercise, the Delhi Metro is equipping all its TBMs with the BEAM (Bore Tunneling Electrical Ahead Monitoring) System in this phase, officials said.

It enables the TBM to predict on a real-time basis the geological strata, up to 20 metre ahead of the machine's cutter head face, and predict any unexpected encounter with filled wells, cavities, and aquifers which may lead to settlement over the ground if hit by the TBM without proper treatment, the statement said.

The BEAM system is a non-intrusive ground predicting technique especially designed for the underground construction industry. It can be used in any hard rock, soft and mixed ground geology, under or below the groundwater table and thus in any type of boring machine like Earth pressure balance (EPB), slurry, gripper, single or double-shielded TBMs, independent from the TBM manufacturer, it added.

Also Read

Work on Zojila tunnel in full swing, project to be completed by Dec 2026

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

MoRTH pumps in Rs 1.3 trn for highways, tunnels in J&K and Ladakh

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

85-90% MGNREGS workers expected to be ADPS eligible by June-end: Officials

India has huge potential for recycling of electronic wastes: NITI Aayog CEO

Air India Express to start Haj flights from Kannur, Kozhikode on June 4

Apna.co, DGR partner to provide career opportunities to ex-servicemen

Delhi govt school teachers capable of being among best globally: Atishi

The tunnel shall pass below many residential and commercial areas on the G T Karnal Road such as Derawal Nagar, Rana Pratap Bagh, Shakti Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Subzi Mandi and Roshanara Road.

At present, four TBMs are operational across the city in the three priority corridors namely, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park to Maujpur and Tughlakabad to Aerocity under Phase IV, it said.

A total of 28 km of new underground corridors are being constructed as part of this phase.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Metro Delhi Metro

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon