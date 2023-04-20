close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM to campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka: CM Bommai

Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, some Karnataka Ministers and state party leaders also figure in the list

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Bommai

Bommai

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

He said the Prime Minister's campaign programme is being finalised.

"There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places", Bommai told reporters here.

"In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road-shows", the Chief Minister said.

Karnataka would vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.

Modi, BJP President J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a strong team of Union Ministers figure in the list of the party's 40 star campaigners for the elections.

Also Read

Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Karnataka polls: BJP to finalise first list on April 8, says CM Bommai

Gujarat elections exit poll survey will impact Karnataka too: CM Bommai

Surveys indicate BJP to be ahead on over 130 seats: Karnataka CM Bommai

Instead of doubling development, BJP doubled its commission: AAP in K'taka

Karnataka polls: Congress releases 6th and final list of candidates

Karnataka polls 2023: AIADMK fields candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar

Yediyurappa holds roadshow as son Vijayendra set to file nomination

Karnataka Assembly elections: Ayanur Manjunath to resign as MLC, quit BJP

The Union Ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi, according to the list of leaders released by the party.

In addition to Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh and Assam Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadvavis have been included.

Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, some Karnataka Ministers and state party leaders also figure in the list.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Karnataka Karnataka polls

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

Instead of doubling development, BJP doubled its commission: AAP in K'taka

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha
2 min read

Karnataka polls: Congress releases 6th and final list of candidates

Congress
2 min read

Karnataka polls 2023: AIADMK fields candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar

Edappadi K Palaniswami
3 min read

Yediyurappa holds roadshow as son Vijayendra set to file nomination

Yediyurappa
3 min read

Karnataka Assembly elections: Ayanur Manjunath to resign as MLC, quit BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
2 min read

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock hit new peak after a gap of 15 years

This Rekha Jhujhunwala-owned company hit new peak after a gap of 15 years
3 min read

Zerodha makes largest-ever referral payout, amount not revealed

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

RBI calls meeting of all bank boards to discuss governance, supervisory

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Premium

FinMin tasks World Bank with examining financing in infrastructure sectors

World Bank
3 min read

Rs 6,000-crore National Quantum Mission gets Union Cabinet approval

Quantum Entanglement
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon