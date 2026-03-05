Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar confirms Rajya Sabha bid, thanks voters for trust

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar confirms Rajya Sabha bid, thanks voters for trust

Nitish Kumar confirms he will seek entry to the Rajya Sabha, saying it fulfils a long-held goal, while the question of who will replace him as Bihar chief minister remains open

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar has led Bihar for more than two decades across multiple terms, making him one of the state’s longest-serving chief ministers (Photo:PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 11:52 AM IST
Just four months after taking oath for a record tenth term, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has confirmed that he will resign from the post and contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.
 
In a message to the people of Bihar posted on X ahead of filing his nomination, Kumar said the decision was driven by a “long-held wish to serve in all four legislative forums” — both Houses of Parliament and both Houses of the Bihar legislature.
 
“For the past two decades, you have trusted and supported me, and I have served you with full dedication. It is your trust and support due to which Bihar is setting new standards in development,” he wrote.
 
 
“Since the beginning of my parliamentary career, I had a desire in my heart to become a member of both Houses of state legislature, as well as both Houses of Parliament. That's why I want to become a Rajya Sabha MP in the upcoming election,” the Chief Minister added.
 
Kumar is expected to continue as Bihar Chief Minister until the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for March 16.

Transition after two decades in power
 
Nitish Kumar has led Bihar for more than two decades across multiple terms, making him one of the state’s longest-serving chief ministers.
 
His announcement has triggered speculation about who will succeed him once he steps down from the post.
 
While Kumar has not named a successor, he sought to reassure supporters that his move would not weaken his engagement with the state.
 
“I assure you that my relationship with you will continue, and I will keep working for a developed Bihar. The new government will enjoy my full support and guidance,” he said.
 
Completing representation in four Houses
 
Kumar has earlier served as a member of the Lok Sabha, the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Bihar Legislative Council, but has never been a member of the Rajya Sabha.
 
If elected, he would join a small group of leaders — including Lalu Prasad Yadav and the late Sushil Kumar Modi — who have served in all four legislative bodies.
 
Entry into the Upper House would mark another milestone in Kumar’s long political career and signal a new phase in Bihar’s political leadership as the state prepares for a change at the top.
 

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar government Rajya Sabha Bihar Rajya Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

