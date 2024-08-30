NMCG approves 9 projects worth Rs 265 cr to reduce pollution in Ganga

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has approved nine significant projects worth Rs 265 crore aimed at reducing pollution and enhancing the ecosystem of the Ganga river, according to an official statement. These projects were greenlit during the 56th executive committee meeting chaired by NMCG Director General Rajeev Kumar Mital in New Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp One of the projects involves the establishment of an eight kilolitres per day (KLD) capacity Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Dalmau of Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, it said. The plant will be supported by a 15 KW solar power Plant and a solar inverter.

Valued at Rs 4.40 crore, the project operates on a Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) model and includes five years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) to ensure its long-term success.

In Bulandshahr district's Gulaothi town, another project focuses on preventing pollution in the East Kali River, a tributary of the Ganga.

This initiative, having a budget of Rs 50.98 crore, involves the interception and diversion of drains and the construction of a sewage treatment plant with a 10 MLD capacity. This project also includes a 15-year O&M period, ensuring sustained impact, the statement said.

In preparation for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the committee approved the construction of an Arth Ganga Centre and the branding of the Chheoki Railway Station in Prayagraj for Rs 1.80 crore.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about the Ganga and the environment while also generating employment opportunities and supporting women's self-help groups in the Ganga basin, the statement said.

Additionally, the committee endorsed a restoration plan for lower-order streams and tributaries in the Upper Gomti River Basin through nature-based solutions. This Rs 81.09 lakh project, proposed by the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University in Lucknow, focuses on rejuvenating streams and tributaries to improve the health of the Ganga.

In West Bengal, the committee approved a Rs 7.11 crore project to install new penstock gates and renovate existing ones along the Beliaghata Circular Canal in Kolkata.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will oversee the project's O&M, which is set to operate under the DBOT model, the statement said.

Another significant development is the Rs 25.89 crore Integrated Management Plan (IMP) for the conservation of the Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary in Jharkhand, a crucial initiative for the sustainable management of the region's unique biodiversity.

The committee also sanctioned the renovation of electric crematoriums in Santipur, Garulia and Chakdha municipalities in West Bengal under the World Bank-funded PBIG component. This Rs 2.89 crore project, also based on the DBOT model, includes a five-year O&M period.

A major project in Bihar the Munger Sewerage Network and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) was approved with a revised budget of Rs 522.85 crore. This extensive project includes a 30 MLD capacity STP and a 175-km-long sewerage network, with O&M responsibilities transitioning to the state government after 15 years.

The establishment of a secretariat for the Smart Laboratory on Clean Rivers (SLCR) at Varanasi, to be executed by IIT-BHU, was approved. This project aims to leverage global expertise and sustainable practices to rejuvenate rivers across India, balancing environmental, economic and societal needs, the statement said.