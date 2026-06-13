No Aadhaar after 18 in Assam: Move to curb infiltration comes with issues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that Aadhaar cards will no longer be issued freely to first-time applicants who are 18 years old or more. In exceptional cases, district commissioners will have to seek approval from the state government before issuing the identity document.

The state government, which took the decision at a Cabinet meeting, has justified the move as a necessary step to prevent “illegal immigrants”, particularly those alleged to have crossed over from Bangladesh, from acquiring Indian identity documents. Officials also cited concerns that Aadhaar enrollment levels in certain districts have reportedly exceeded population estimates, suggesting possible duplication or fraudulent entries.

The chief minister said the decision comes after Aadhaar enrolment in Assam reached a “saturation point”, raising questions about the authenticity of beneficiaries and residents holding multiple or illegitimate identification records.

Why Aadhaar matters?

Aadhaar, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is the country’s most widely used biometric identity system. While it is not legally proof of citizenship, it is heavily integrated into India’s welfare and administrative architecture.

It is commonly used for direct benefit transfers such as LPG subsidies, ration distribution under the public distribution system, pension payments, and other social welfare schemes. It is also widely used for banking KYC processes, mobile SIM issuance, income tax verification through PAN linking, and access to various education and scholarship systems.

Although the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment on Aadhaar limited mandatory use to specific welfare schemes under Section 7, in practice, it has become a near-universal identity layer across public and private services.

Why has Assam restricted Aadhaar issuance?

The Assam government’s policy is rooted in its longstanding concern over undocumented migration. The state shares a porous border with Bangladesh, and political discourse in Assam has historically focused on demographic change, identity protection, and electoral integrity.

CM Sarma has argued that tighter control over Aadhaar enrolment will reduce the risk of non-citizens obtaining Indian identity documents. The state has also claimed that Aadhaar saturation exceeding 100 per cent in some districts indicates possible misuse or duplication.

Supporters of the policy see it as part of a broader attempt to strengthen identity verification systems alongside initiatives such as voter roll scrutiny and citizenship verification processes.

Concerns over exclusion and access

However, the decision is almost certain to raise concerns over potential exclusion. Restricting Aadhaar access for adults could create administrative barriers for genuine citizens, particularly those in rural and economically weaker sections who may not have enrolled earlier due to documentation gaps.

Without Aadhaar, individuals may face difficulties accessing welfare schemes, opening bank accounts, completing KYC requirements, or using digital services where Aadhaar is the fastest verification method, even if alternative documents are technically available.

Aadhaar, while not legally mandatory for all services, functions as a de facto gateway for identity verification in India’s increasingly digitised governance system. This raises questions over whether restricting access could indirectly limit access to essential services.

Political implications

The move aligns with the CM's broader political emphasis on addressing illegal immigration and safeguarding what the government describes as the demographic and cultural identity of Assam. His administration has repeatedly highlighted concerns over infiltration and the need for stricter identity controls.

Such measures risk deepening identity-based governance and may disproportionately affect vulnerable communities, while also raising legal and constitutional questions regarding equality of access to state services.