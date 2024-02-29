Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

No automatic vacation of stay orders by HCs in civil, criminal cases: SC

The court said the trial courts know the situation at the grassroots level and hence they know best which cases should be heard on priority

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bhavini Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday overruled its own three-bench judgment and said that a stay order once issued by a high court in both civil and criminal cases does not stand automatically vacated in six months.

The court overruled its Asian Resurfacing judgment of 2018 which mandated that the interim orders passed by High Courts staying trials in civil and criminal cases will automatically expire after six months from the date of the order, unless expressly extended by the High Courts.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"A direction that all interim orders passed by High Courts will automatically expire on the lapse of time cannot be issued in exercise of powers under Article 142 of the Constitution," the bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices Abhay S Oka, JB Pardiwala, Pankaj Mithal, and Manoj Misra ruled. Justice Oka read out the judgment.

The court noted that constitutional courts should refrain themselves from laying down time-bound schedules for cases being heard by any other court and such directions can only be issued in exceptional circumstances.

The court said the trial courts know the situation at the grassroots level and hence they know best which cases should be heard on priority.

“It is in the interest of justice to provide that a reasoned stay order, once granted in any civil or criminal proceedings, if not specified to be time-bound, would remain in operation till the decision of the main matter and until and unless an application is moved for its vacation and a speaking order is passed adhering to the principles of natural justice either extending, modifying, varying, or vacating the same," the court said.

In the 2018 judgment, the court had held that in all civil and criminal proceedings where a stay order is granted, it will come to an end after six months automatically.

The court then said that if there should be any extension of stay, it could only be granted by a reasoned order of the court and under exceptional circumstances, where injustice would be caused if the stay order is not continued till the completion of the trial. The court had observed, “If a stay is granted, the matter should be taken on a day-to-day basis and concluded within two to three months.”

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

India records 594 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,669

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Covid-19 update: In biggest single-day spike, India registers 628 cases

Wales and Maharashtra explore collaboration on Future Generations Act

9 mn beneficiaries added to PM-KISAN scheme under Viksit Bharat Yatra

First batch of Indian technical personnel have reached Maldives, says MEA

Madhabi Puri Buch's 2nd yr in office: Pivoting towards a balanced approach

Govt approves Rs 6,728 cr for 8 stretches on Frontier Highway in Arunachal


The five-judge bench had rejected this reasoning and noted that the concept of stays being vacated automatically in six months may result in a ‘serious miscarriage of justice’.

“In a country like India where dockets of the courts are always overflowing, it is not always a litigant's fault for a prolonged litigation. It is a welcome judgment by the Supreme Court which is in line with the cardinal principle of law that no one should be condemned unheard,” said Ateev Mathur, Partner-Head Dispute Resolution, SNG & Partners, Advocates & Solicitors.
Topics : vacation High Court criminal cases Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon