close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

No evidence to back cash-for-question charge: Moitra hits out at Adani FPIs

Moitra has been at the centre of a political storm after Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla citing a letter he received from advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai

Mahua moitra

Moitra has alleged that the businessman filed the affidavit under coercion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday said the BJP's "cash-for-questions" allegation against her has "failed" as there is no evidence to back it and questioned how "dodgy FPI owned Adani" got the clearance to buy ports and airports.
In a post on X, Moitra said: "First BJP said 'Cash for Questions'. That failed since NO evidence to back fake allegation. Now it is 'National Security'."

"Real? Not of Q&A portal that 10 people in each MP team access daily -- it is how dodgy FPI owned Adani gets MHA clearance to buy our ports and airports!" she said, without elaborating any further.
Moitra's post came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, who levelled the "cash-for-questions" allegation against her, said in a post on X that sharing the parliamentary portal login details with anyone is a violation of the agreement with the government body (NIC) managing the portal and is a security risk.
The TMC MP continued her attack on the business group led by Gautam Adani. She had recently shared a post on X, saying unknown foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) owning shares of the Adani Group were a bigger national security concern and not an email ID.
Moitra has been at the centre of a political storm after Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla citing a letter he received from advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, who is the former partner of the TMC leader.
The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha is looking into the complaint alleging that Moitra took bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group.
Dubey and Dehadrai gave their "oral evidence" to the panel on Thursday.
Moitra has dismissed the charges against her while admitting, in remarks to the media, that she shared her parliamentary portal login details with Hiranandani in connection with typing questions on her behalf as he has been a friend for long.
She has, however, asserted that it was only meant to help her and rejected any quid pro quo.
The TMC MP has claimed that the Adani Group is behind the "bogus" charges due to her strident criticism of the business conglomerate and the government's alleged support to it.

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

Mahua Moitra to be called by ethics panel on Oct 31 in 'cash-for-query' row

TMC MP Mahua Moitra files defamation suit against BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Bribe for query charge: BJP MP Dubey sharpens attack on Mahua Moitra

Cash-for-query case: LS panel asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2

RIL chairman Ambani receives fresh death threat, email demands Rs 200 cr

Mumbai's iconic Premier Padmini taxis to bow out after six decades

MCD to regularise 5,000 sanitation workers next week: Delhi Mayor

PM speaks with Egyptian President, discusses Israeli military ops in Gaza

ED conducts raids in MP, K'taka, Maharashtra to probe illegal betting apps

Dubey, a leading BJP voice in the Lok Sabha in targeting the opposition over various issues, claimed on Saturday that Hiranandani and Moita continue to remain in touch and that attempts are being made to influence witnesses.
Hiranandani had submitted an affidavit admitting to the allegations that he bribed Moitra to target the Adani Group and also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Moitra has alleged that the businessman filed the affidavit under coercion.
In her letter to the committee on Friday, she said: "I wish to place on record that any enquiry without the oral evidence of Shri Hiranandani will be incomplete, unfair and akin to holding a proverbial 'kangaroo court' and that he too will need to be called to depose before the committee before it prepares its final report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mahua Moitra Adani Adani Group

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon