No food, no water: Video shows ticketless travel chaos on Kashi Express

A passenger on the Kashi Express shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) stating that several ticketless passengers entered the second AC compartment, according to a NDTV report.

The passenger shared a video of the incident on X and tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The user posted on X: "Ashwini Vaishnaw sir, please look at the situation 2 tier of AC. No food, no water. Washroom aane jaane ki jagah nahi hai. AC bhi kaam nahi kar rahi darwaja open hai [There's no space to go to the washroom. The AC isn't working, and the door is open]. Please take any action."



Please take any action.. @drmljn @drmmumbaicr @NWRailways @RailwaySeva @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/Ez0MvvZD3e @BhusavalDivn @AshwiniVaishnaw sir plss look at the situation 2 tair of ac..Noo food noo water.. Washroom aane jaane ki jgh nhi hai.. Ac bhi kaam nhi krri darwaja open hai..Please take any action.. #kashiexpress April 14, 2024

The post X, which has over 17,000 views, caught the attention of Railway Seva, the official account for support to passengers. "For necessary action escalated to the concerned official DRM Bhusaval," Railway Seva responded.

Another passenger, travelling in the same compartment, said that the ticketless passengers had blocked the pathway to the washroom and stood at the doors of the coach. The X user further said that since the doors were open, the AC of the train was not effective.

Another user commented, "@AshwiniVaishnaw ji this situation is happening on most of the train. Pls do take note."

Another user wrote, "Govt should increase the trains or just make an system like metro service like no ticket no entry to platform." Another X user said that such incidents bring shame to the Indian Railways. "Now it's out of hands of the authorities... They can't manage and perform their duties.. it's a shame for Indian railways authorities, they enjoy their salary and benefits.. But failed to handle the situation sensibly," the user wrote on X.