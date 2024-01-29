Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

MP signs MoU of Rs 75,000 cr with Centre, Rajasthan for canal project

The MoU was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajan Lal Sharma

Mohan Yadav

MP CM Mohan Yadav

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A tripartite MoU for the revised Parvati-Kali Sindh-Chambal-Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) link project, worth Rs 75,000 crore, was signed between Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Centre on Sunday.
The MoU was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajan Lal Sharma, the MP government said in a release.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
After the signing of the MoU, Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this project, which has been pending for almost two decades, will now take shape.
He said the project will benefit 13 districts of Chambal and Malwa region of MP.
Water availability will increase in the dry belt districts of the state like Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Bhind and Sheopur and the industrialisation of industrial belt districts like Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas and Rajgarh will get a further boost, he said.
Yadav said that the irrigation area of about 3 lakh hectares will increase in Malwa and Chambal regions of the state.
As a result, the religious and tourist centres of these areas will also develop, he said and added that this project will be a boon for western MP. The CM said that this project will be completed in less than 5 years and its current cost is around Rs 75,000 crore.
About 1.5 crore population of the state will benefit from this project, he said.
As per the release, this link project envisages providing irrigation in 5.6 lakh hectares in MP and Rajasthan as well as providing water for drinking and industrial use in 13 districts of Eastern Rajasthan and 13 districts of Malwa and Chambal region of MP.

Also Read

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link not open to motorists, autos: Check traffic rules

Meta enables 'Link history' on Facebook: What it is and how-to disable it

Rajasthan elections 2023: Kota City to receive Heritage Chambal Riverfront

22 killed, nearly 100 others injured in train accident in Pakistan

Tankers carrying oil collides in Egypt, disrupts traffic: Officials

Nitin Gadkari proposes use of non-functional coal mines in Vidarbha

Illegal properties of govt employees to be razed by bulldozer: Raj minister

TMC demands immediate release of central MGNREGA funds due to Bengal

BMC Khichdi scam: ED summons Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep for questioning

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia moves to court seeking regular bail

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Canal irrigation canal rajasthan Madhya Pradesh central government Rajasthan government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon