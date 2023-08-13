Home Minister Amit Shah flags off 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday flagged off the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

During the program, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present.

A fervour of patriotism and nationalism was witnessed during the massive Tiranga Rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.

PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website.

PM Modi tweeted, "The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress."

Also Read Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah PM Modi has done politics of development: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Amit Shah to chair review meeting over preparedness for cyclone Biparjoy Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi calls Gujarat CM, takes stock of measures Sonelal Patel birth anniversary: Shah, Yadav to attend separate events Religious leaders can take lead in resolving global issues: Jain leader Vehicle movement suspended in Delhi near Red Fort ahead of Independence Day National Highway 205 blocked in Himachal near Bilaspur due to landslide Arunachal inks MoA with 3 Central govt PSUs, allots 12 hydropower projects 20 students died by suicide in Kota in 8 months: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort.

India will be celebrating its 76 years of Independence on August 15 and will be onto its 77th year of Independence.