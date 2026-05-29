Human-elephant conflict worsens in Odisha; BJD blames govt, mining

Amid growing concerns over rampant mining activities and large-scale destruction of forests in Odisha's mineral-rich districts, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday alleged that unscientific industrial expansion and failure to protect elephant corridors have sharply escalated the human-elephant conflict across the state, leading to rising deaths of both humans and elephants.

Addressing a press conference, Debi Prasad Mishra, senior vice-president of the regional party, said incidents of human deaths, crop destruction, and damage to houses caused by elephant attacks have increased sharply in recent years, particularly in districts such as Dhenkanal, Angul, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, and Khurda.

"Unscientific mining activities, large-scale destruction of forests, and unchecked developmental projects in elephant movement zones have severely disrupted natural habitats, forcing elephants to stray into human settlements in search of food and water," he said.

Mishra said the situation has reached an alarming level, with Odisha recording one of the highest levels of human-elephant conflict in the country. Citing an estimate, he said 171 people lost their lives in elephant attacks during 2024-25, while nearly 500 people sustained injuries in elephant-related incidents during the same period. As many as 523 people died in wildlife attacks in Odisha over the last three years, of which 443 deaths were caused specifically by elephants.

The senior BJD leader also expressed concern over rising elephant mortality in the state. He claimed that around 264 elephant deaths were reported in Odisha during the last three years, including nearly 185 deaths in the past two years alone, making Odisha one of the states with the highest elephant mortality in India. Electrocution, train accidents, poaching, dehydration, shortage of fodder and acute water scarcity inside forests were among the major reasons behind the deaths, he said.

Mishra pointed out that the Odisha elephant census conducted in 2024 recorded a total elephant population of 2,103 in the state. With such a population base, Odisha now records nearly 17 human deaths per 100 elephants, which he claimed is the highest in the country. He attributed the worsening conflict to the drying up of natural water sources and degradation of forest ecosystems, which have compelled elephants to enter villages and agricultural areas.

Targeting the BJP-led state government, the former minister alleged that funds available under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) were not being utilised properly for elephant habitat conservation, conflict mitigation, water management and fodder development. He said the government has failed to undertake effective measures to restore forest habitats and ensure water retention inside forests.

Highlighting the initiatives taken during the previous government led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mishra said several important measures, including scientific wildlife management practices, installation of solar fencing and enhancement of compensation for affected families, had been implemented for elephant conservation and protection of forest habitats.

He demanded immediate legal protection for all identified elephant corridors and called for adequate and timely compensation for families affected by elephant attacks and crop losses. He also urged the state government to stop unscientific mining and destruction of forests in wildlife-sensitive areas and to implement scientific monitoring and early warning systems in elephant movement zones.

The BJD leader further sought the constitution of dedicated district-level task forces to ensure public safety and effective wildlife management in vulnerable districts. "This is a sensitive issue and must be approached from a humanitarian and environmental perspective rather than a political one," Mishra stressed and demanded urgent corrective measures to protect both human lives and wildlife in Odisha.