Odisha's magnificent culture, heritage finds place of pride at G20: Pradhan

Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, shared the significance of this cultural exchange on social media

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan posted on X, "Odisha's magnificent culture and heritage finds a place of pride at G20 India. The Konark chakra is an architectural marvel illustrating the civilisational concepts of time, space, continuity and the future"

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
India's rich cultural heritage took centre stage at the G20 Summit, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained the profound significance of the Konark Wheel to US President Joe Biden.
As President Biden and Prime Minister Modi shook hands in the backdrop of the Konark wheel Prime Minister Modi was seen giving the US President a brief introduction to this symbol of India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence.
Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, shared the significance of this cultural exchange on social media.
Pradhan posted on X, "Odisha's magnificent culture and heritage finds a place of pride at G20 India. The Konark chakra is an architectural marvel illustrating the civilisational concepts of time, space, continuity and the future. PM Narendra Modi explaining the significance of India's heritage and knowledge traditions to US President Joe Biden is truly a beautiful sight".
The Konark Wheel, built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I, stands as a testament to India's historical prowess.
With its 24 spokes, it not only served as an architectural masterpiece but also found its place in India's national flag. This incorporation symbolizes the nation's deep-rooted heritage and its commitment to preserving its cultural legacy.

This iconic structure, with its intricate design and symbolic importance, has long been admired not only for its artistic value but also for its representation of India's profound cultural heritage.
The Konark Wheel's presence at the G20 Summit served as a reminder of India's rich and diverse cultural tapestry.
The showcasing of the Konark Wheel at this international stage also highlights the importance of preserving and celebrating the nation's historical treasures, ensuring that they continue to inspire and educate future generations both in India and around the world.

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

