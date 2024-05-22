On National Day, Israel Prez commends PM Modi's support after Hamas attacks

Israel President Isaac Harzog on Tuesday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pledging support and solidarity with Israel in the aftermath of the horrific Hamas terror attacks on his homeland on October 7, last year, saying the latter "continued to stand on the right side of history".

"Although India is one of the largest countries in the world and Israel one of the smallest, there is so much that we share together. We are both thoroughly modern nations founded on firm democratic ideals, but we are also deeply rooted in tradition. Across so many spheres and sectors, our partnerships thrive from robust trade and commercial ties to meaningful cultural, academic, technological and scientific exchanges," the President said in a video message during Israel's National Day, or Independence Day celebrations held at the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

"Of course, the ties we share take on added meaning in times of crisis. Prime Minister Modi was one of the first world leaders to condemn the October 7 massacre. He has continued to stand on the right side of history," he added.

Highlighting the growing importance of India's role in global leadership, President Harzog said that New Delhi has continued to speak loudly and clearly for Israel, for the "value of humanity and civilisation", and in the hope of a further strengthening of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

"As your democracy and economy grow, your role in global leadership grows and expands in turn, a fact that we in Israel applaud and welcome as an emerging leader. India continues to speak out loudly and clearly for Israel, for the values of humanity and civilisation, and for the immediate return of all our hostages," the President said.

"I am certain that we will see India-Israel ties expressed in a growing range of bilateral and multilateral context," he added.

Israel National Day commemorates the declaration of the establishment of the sovereign state of Israel on May 14, 1948. According to the Hebrew calendar, it falls on the 5th of Iyar. The State of Israel gained independence from British rule in Palestine on May 14, when Jewish Agency Chairman David Ben-Gurion proclaimed the Jewish state. This event is celebrated annually as Israel's Independence Day.

Significantly, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra joined the celebrations as the chief guest, along with the Israel ambassador to India, Naor Gilon and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Foreign Secretary Kwatra brought up the Hamas terror attacks, saying that India, itself, is a victim of cross-border terrorism and has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism in all its forms.

"We join the people of Israel to celebrate a momentous occasion, the 76th anniversary of Israel's independence. It is deeply inspiring that the extraordinary journey of a nation that has not only survived and thrived against all odds, but also transformed itself into a flourishing landscape of innovation, advancement and growth," he said.

"The terror attacks on October 7 has left us all shaken. As you all know, India itself is a victim of cross-border terrorism and has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justifications for acts of terror whatever our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the hostages and innocent lives lost in these heinous acts," he added.

Secretary Kwatra also underscored how communal harmony prevails in the country, with people of diverse religions living in one place, including Jewish people, while reaffirming India's bilateral ties with Israel.

"I proudly say that throughout our history, India has been a safe haven and a land of tolerance for people of diverse faiths, including the jewish community. Jewish communities that have made India a home, enriching our nation with traditions, customs and contributions. India and Israel share a deep bond rooted in historical, cultural and strategic ties," he said.

"Over the years, our partnership has grown exponentially and is marked by mutual respect, understanding and collaboration across various sectors from agriculture to technology defence to water management, India and Israel have worked together to achieve remarkable feats of progress and innovation," he added.

The Israeli ambassador to India, Gilon, also spoke highly of the support from India following the October 7 attacks, saying that they will never forget the sympathy they received from India.

"From October 7, both the government and the people of India stood on the side of Israel. And this we will never forget. The amount of support we go there is nothing short of amazing. This is, I think, a reflection of India itself being a victim of terror for many years, but more so, I think it's an indication of the very special relations between India and Israel, or more precisely, between the Indian people and the Jewish people," the envoy said.

"Our relations of the civilizations are ancient, but in the modern world, our relations are relatively young. We made a huge advancement in very short time, and I would attribute it to what I called the secret ingredient, and this is the very emotional attachment relations between the two peoples," he added.