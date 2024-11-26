Opposition demands debate on Constitution in both Houses of Parliament

Business Standard
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said there is precedence of debates being held in Parliament on occasions like the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Opposition leaders on Tuesday demanded a debate on the Constitution in both Houses of Parliament, stressing it was needed in the light of the recent developments in the country.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said he and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have written to the Chair in the two Houses requesting that a discussion should be held on the Constitution for two days in both Houses.

"Time should be allotted for that so that the good things about the Constitution can be discussed, and the wrong things that are happening today can also be discussed. Rahul Gandhi ji and I have written letters, we are waiting for the government's response," Kharge told PTI as the country celebrated the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

 

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh questioned if the Preamble of the Constitution is being implemented in letter and spirit.

"Are people getting justice, liberty? Is there freedom of expression? Where is fraternity? Only bowing to the Constitution will not lead to it being followed," he said.

Referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayaas', Singh said, "It will happen when confidence is instilled in every citizen from every community. Mr Prime Minister, follow what you are saying. Practice before you preach".

"Incidents like Sambhal are repeatedly occurring. I am surprised that even Supreme Court judges and our retired Justice Chandrachud overlook the laws of this country and state that surveys are permitted as it is a matter of faith... Every individual in this country has equal rights to practice their religion and faith. The growing disharmony is a threat to the nation," Singh told PTI.

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, which a petition had claimed was the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said there is precedence of debates being held in Parliament on occasions like the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, and the 75th anniversary of Bharat Chhodo Andolan (Quit India Movement).

"We want both Houses to have a debate on the Constitution for two days so that all MPs get an opportunity to show their dedication to the Constitution and the country can see it," Gogoi told PTI.

"So both Leader of Opposition in both Houses have written to the Chair on this... It will send a good message to the country. We have discussed with all opposition leaders," he said.

According to sources, Congress Lok Sabha MPs K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore also met Speaker Om Birla over the demand for two-day discussions to celebrate 75 years of the Constitution.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

