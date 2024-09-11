Business Standard
Haryana elections: AAP to contest all 90 seats. Full list of candidates

Haryana elections: AAP, after failed Congress alliance talks, has so far announced 40 candidates for Haryana's 90-seat assembly, resulting in many overlaps with its INDIA ally

The AAP has named Pravin Guskhani for the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, which is the stronghold of the Congress-linked Hooda family.

Nisha Anand
Sep 11 2024
After the failed talks with the Congress over a potential alliance deal in Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued three lists so far, naming 40 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly poll battle. The party has named candidates for several key seats in Haryana, including Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Bahadurgarh, among others.

For many of these constituencies, the Congress has also issued its list of candidates, resulting in an overlap between the two INDIA bloc parties. For instance, the AAP has named Pravin Guskhani for the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, which is the stronghold of the Congress-linked Hooda family. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda will fight from here to retain his seat. Likewise, the party has named candidates for Uchana Kalan, Rohtak, Meham among others, where the Congress has also named its candidates.
The AAP and Congress initially indicated a collective desire to uproot the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, for which discussions were held to forge an alliance to prevent the split of votes. However, the seat-sharing hit a deadend as they failed to build a consensus. The AAP wanted double digit seats (at least), while the Congress was keen on giving only single digit seats to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. 

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the AAP had contested 46 seats but finished with less than 1 per cent of the votes polled, securing fewer votes than Nota (none of the above).

Here’s full list of candidates fielded by the AAP:

No Constituency Candidate
1 Naraingarh Gurpal Singh
2 Kalayat Anurag Dhandha
3 Pundri Narender Sharma
4 Gharaunda Jaipal Sharma
5 Assandh Amandeep Jundla
6 Samalkha Bittu Pahalwan
7 Uchana Kalan Pawan Fauji
8 Dabwali Kuldeep Gadrana
9 Rania Happy Raina
10 Bhiwani Indu Sharma
11 Rohtak Bijender Hooda
12 Bahadurgarh Kuldeep Chikara
13 Mahendragarh Manish Yadav
14 Sohna Dharmendra Khatana
15 Ballabhgarh Ravinder Faujdar
16 Sadhaura Ritu Bamaniya
17 Thanesar Krishan Bajaj
18 Indri Hawa Singh
19 Ratia Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar
20 Adampur Bhupendra Beniwal
21 Barwala Chhatar Pal Singh
22 Bawal Jawaharlal
23 Faridabad Pravesh Mehta
24 Tigaon Abash Chandela
25 Radaur Bheem Singh Rathi
26 Nilokheri Amar Singh
27 Israna Amit Kumar
28 Rai Rajesh Saroha
29 Kharkhauda Manjeet Farmana
30 Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Pravin Guskhani
31 Kalanaur Naresh Bagri
32 Jhajjar Mahendar Dahiya
33 Ateli Suneel Rao
34 Rewari Satish Yadav
35 Hathin Col Rajendra Rawat
36 Narnaul Ravinder Matru
37 Badli Ranbir Guliya
38 Beri Sonu Ahlawat Sheria
39 Meham Vikas Nehra

The list will be updated as additional information becomes available.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

