Haryana elections: AAP to contest all 90 seats. Full list of candidates

After the failed talks with the Congress over a potential alliance deal in Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued three lists so far, naming 40 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly poll battle. The party has named candidates for several key seats in Haryana, including Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Bahadurgarh, among others.
For many of these constituencies, the Congress has also issued its list of candidates, resulting in an overlap between the two INDIA bloc parties. For instance, the AAP has named Pravin Guskhani for the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, which is the stronghold of the Congress-linked Hooda family. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda will fight from here to retain his seat. Likewise, the party has named candidates for Uchana Kalan, Rohtak, Meham among others, where the Congress has also named its candidates.
The AAP and Congress initially indicated a collective desire to uproot the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, for which discussions were held to forge an alliance to prevent the split of votes. However, the seat-sharing hit a deadend as they failed to build a consensus. The AAP wanted double digit seats (at least), while the Congress was keen on giving only single digit seats to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.
In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the AAP had contested 46 seats but finished with less than 1 per cent of the votes polled, securing fewer votes than Nota (none of the above).
