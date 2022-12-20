Oppn members walk out of RS, accuse NHRC of selectively visiting states

-
The entire opposition walked out from the Rajya Sabha at the end of the morning session on Tuesday alleging that the NHRC only visits opposition ruled states for investigations while skipping BJP-governed Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
Dola Sen of the TMC, while making her Zero Hour submission, said it is unfortunate that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is visiting Bihar and goes to Bengal, but does not visit Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
Protesting this, Sen announced a walkout of the TMC from the House. Other opposition parties too followed.
Earlier, Manoj Jha of the RJD too wanted to raise the issue, but could not.
During the Zero Hour, members raise matters with permission of the Chair.
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 14:18 IST
