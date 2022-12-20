Oppn members walk out of RS, accuse NHRC of selectively visiting states

The entire opposition walked out from the at the end of the morning session on Tuesday alleging that the NHRC only visits opposition ruled states for investigations while skipping BJP-governed Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Dola Sen of the TMC, while making her Zero Hour submission, said it is unfortunate that the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is visiting Bihar and goes to Bengal, but does not visit Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Protesting this, Sen announced a walkout of the TMC from the House. Other too followed.

Earlier, Manoj Jha of the RJD too wanted to raise the issue, but could not.

During the Zero Hour, members raise matters with permission of the Chair.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)