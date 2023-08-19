Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Over 49,000 youth can get admission to polytechnics in UP: State govt

Considering the interest level of students towards various courses, the government has determined the number of seats available

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses MLAs during 'Prabodhan' programme, at Tilak Hall, Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

ANI New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has determined the admission capacity for the academic session 2023-24 in various courses to be conducted in the state and aided polytechnic institutions under the control of the Directorate of Technical Education, the government informed through an official statement.
According to the approval received from the government, a total of 49,778 candidates can take admitted to diploma-level courses in these institutions.
"The seating capacity has been determined keeping in view the interest of the students in various courses in the admission capacity in the session 2022-23. Moreover, it has been directed to ensure compliance with reservation rules during admissions on allocated seats. Under this, a 10 per cent reservation for the EWS quota will also be available on the allocated seats," read the order approved issued by the government.
"The Yogi government's efforts to skill Uttar Pradesh's youth and connect them to employment opportunities involve training thousands of young individuals through polytechnic institutes each year. The aim is to encourage students to choose their desired careers by offering them admission to their preferred courses," officials said.
Considering the interest level of students towards various courses, the government has determined the number of seats available, it said.
The issued orders state that during the admission process, all institutions must ensure that admissions are limited to the designated seats. It must also be ensured that the institutions for which admission capacity has been determined, have received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for the academic session 2023-24 for admission or registration, read the order.

Also Read

DU UG Admissions 2023: Delhi University to announce first merit list today

DU BTech Admission 2023: Check how to register for programmes, details here

J&K UG Admissions 2023: Registration for undergraduate courses ends today

'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, after MP

Samajwadi Party holds protest outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

G20: NIFT Gandhinagar organises design collection on Ayurvastram theme

Ministry launches campaign to project India as premier wedding destination

Kerala CM makes his first Vande Bharat journey from Kannur to Ernakulam

Rajnath condoles death of Army personnel in road accident in Leh district

Andhra Pradesh CM to take up students deportation from US issue with MEA

Prior to counselling on the designated 49,778 seats for the academic session 2023-24 in all government or aided polytechnic institutes, the status of approval from AICTE and all relevant information will be verified at the Secretary level by the Joint Entrance Examination Council. The Secretary of the Board of Technical Education will also confirm when registering students that all seats are recognized by AICTE.
For the Pharmacy program, admission will only be granted if approval is obtained from PCI, New Delhi as per the designated admission capacity.
According to the PCI circular, 10 per cent of the seats approved by PCI for the Pharmacy program are reserved for EWS category admission. As per the AICTE circular, 10 per cent of the total admission capacity is estimated for EWS category admission in other courses except pharmacy courses. For the Architectural Assistantship and Interior Design and Decoration programs, admission proceedings will be conducted according to the guidelines of the Council of Architecture.
In accordance with the obtained approvals for admission capacity determination, an increase of 9881 seats has been made to ensure 10 per cent EWS reservation as per the total designated 49778 seats. Accordingly, for government and aided Polytechnic institutions, the total admission capacity under the general category is set at 44139.
Under the Self-Financed Scheme, 2162 seats have been earmarked. Similarly, 35 seats under the Integrating Person with Disability in the Main Stream Technical and Vocational Scheme have been allocated, 2542 for the second shift (2 pm to 8.30 pm) and 900 seats for PPP mode institutions.
The Yogi government has provided significant relief to specially-abled students pursuing technical education while residing in hostels. At the Dr Ambedkar Institute of Technology for Handicapped in Kanpur, the food subsidy for male and female students has been increased from 250 to 1000 rupees. In this institute, 150 differently-abled students from all over the state live and study in diploma-aided courses.
It is noteworthy that there was a demand for increasing the food subsidy for a long time. According to the proposal received as per this demand, the government has decided to increase the food subsidy by four times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Admissions India

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon