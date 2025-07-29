Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over 50% tiger deaths since 2021 occurred outside tiger reserves: Govt

Over 50% tiger deaths since 2021 occurred outside tiger reserves: Govt

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), 667 tigers died during this period, of which 341, or 51 per cent, were outside tiger reserves

Tigers

The NTCA data also shows that 1,519 tigers died between 2012 and 2024, of which 634, or 42 per cent, were outside reserves. (Image: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than half of the tiger deaths in India between 2021 and 2025 so far have occurred outside protected reserves, with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh accounting for the highest numbers, government data shows.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), 667 tigers died during this period, of which 341, or 51 per cent, were outside tiger reserves.  The year-wise data shows 129 tiger deaths in 2021; 122 in 2022; 182 in 2023; 126 in 2024 and 108 so far in 2025.

Deaths outside reserves were 64 in 2021; 52 in 2022; 100 in 2023; 65 in 2024 and 60 in 2025 so far. Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths outside reserves at 111, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 90.

 

In 2021, Maharashtra recorded 23 such deaths, Madhya Pradesh 18, Kerala five and Telangana four. 

 

In 2022, Maharashtra saw 18 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 12, and Kerala and Uttarakhand four each.

Also Read

International Tiger Day 2025

International Tiger Day 2025: History, theme, significance, and more

Tiger, Tiger cubs

Three tiger cubs die in Bannerghatta despite efforts from doctors

Tiger

Karnataka govt suspends 2 officials over unnatural death of 5 tigers

Brigade Hotels

Brigade to launch 405 luxury homes in Hyderabad with ₹970 crore target

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's high, up 350 pts; SMIDs gain; Varun Beverages up 4%

In 2023, 34 tigers died outside reserves in Maharashtra, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 each in Kerala and Uttarakhand, and six in Karnataka. In 2024, Madhya Pradesh logged 24 such deaths, while Maharashtra reported 16.

So far this year, 20 tigers have died outside reserves in Maharashtra, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Kerala and seven in Karnataka.

The NTCA data also shows that 1,519 tigers died between 2012 and 2024, of which 634, or 42 per cent, were outside reserves.

Currently, about 30 per cent of India's estimated 3,682 tigers live outside notified tiger reserves.

To address the growing human-tiger conflict in these areas, the government plans to soon launch the Tigers Outside Tiger Reserves (TOTR) project, which will cover 80 forest divisions across 17 states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Army, Soilder, Kathua

NIA launches probe into killing of Pahalgam attack mastermind in encounter

Supreme Court, SC

We will intervene if mass exclusion found in Bihar electoral roll SIR: SC

ujani dam maharashtra

Water released from Maharashtra's Ujani dam after storage rises to 97%

Amit Shah, Home Minister

3 terrorists killed in Op Mahadev linked to Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah

IMD weather forecast 2025

Weather update: IMD issues alerts for heavy rain in many states on July 29

Topics : Tigers Animal welfare Animals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentRajasthan JET Result 2025International Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon