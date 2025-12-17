Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha bill passed; paves way for 100% FDI in insurance

Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha bill passed; paves way for 100% FDI in insurance

The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to raise FDI in the insurance sector to 100 per cent from the current 74 per cent, which is expected to increase insurance penetration, lower premiums, and boost job creation.

The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.

The House also rejected several amendments made by the Opposition to the bill, including the one to send the legislation to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny.

Replying to a debate on the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the amendments would allow foreign companies to bring in more capital in the insurance sector.

 

Sitharaman informed the House that the opening of the sector has helped in increasing penetration of insurance in the country, and there is "scope for more".

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha reconvenes, Bills laid on table

Insurance, Insurance sector

Insurance industry flags concerns over proposed Insurance Amendment Billpremium

mgnrega, workers, labour, poverty, poor, villages

Revamping rural employment: New law will bring significant changespremium

JP Nadda, Nadda

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: India mother of democracy, says Nadda, urges respect for EC on SIR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt introduces bill in Lok Sabha to hike FDI in insurance sector to 100%

She said the increase in the FDI limit to 100 per cent will pave the way for more foreign companies to enter India, as in many cases, they do not find joint venture partners due to various reasons.

The minister also exuded confidence that with more companies, the competition will increase, and premiums should drop.

Allaying concerns of some members on the job front, Sitharaman said that, on the contrary, there will be more employment opportunities.

She cited data in support of her assertion, saying jobs in the sector have nearly tripled since the FDI limit was raised from 26 per cent to the current 74 per cent.

The minister also refuted the Opposition's allegations that the government was in haste to pass the bill, saying consultations took place on it for nearly two years.

The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, would lead to amendments in the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999.

It also paves the way for the merger of a non-insurance company with an insurance firm.

The bill also aims to accelerate the growth and development of the insurance sector and ensure better protection of policyholders, as per the statement of objects and reasons.

The bill provides for the establishment of the Policyholders' Education and Protection Fund to protect policyholders' interests.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MGNREGS

Civil society groups plan nationwide protest against scrapping of MGNREGA

spirits, wine, alcohol

As global wine demand cools, India uncorks a fresh boom in premium bottlespremium

telecom, TRAI

Trai mandates 1600 series for insurance service calls by Feb 15, 2026

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Bring clear statutory timelines for NCLAT: Select committee on IBC Bill

steel

Steel sector earnings to stay subdued in FY26 amid oversupply: ICRApremium

Topics : Insurance Sector FDI in insurance Parliament winter session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon