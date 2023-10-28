Participation of women in country's workforce increased to 37%: Pradhan

Participation of women in the country's workforce increased to 37 per cent in 2022-23, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.
Speaking at the 'Rozgar Mela' here, Pradhan said the figure was 23 per cent in 2017-18.
"There has been balanced growth in society as there has been a rise in women's participation in the workforce," he said, adding that women are hard-working than men.
The Narendra Modi government's women-focussed schemes have helped to raise the participation of women in the workforce, he said.
The Centre is giving priority to women in policy-making and leadership roles, he said, maintaining that the prime minister has been stressing on the need to uplift women in the country.
There is a need to skill women to increase the workforce of the country, he said, highlighting the importance of re-skilling and up-skilling working women to adapt them to changing technologies.
Pradhan also said that the rate of unemployment in the country has come down to 3.7 per cent in 2022-23 from 6 per cent in 2017-18.
At the programme, the minister distributed appointment letters of different central organisations such as railways and India Post to 172 people.
At a similar programme in Cuttack, Union MoS for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu distributed appointment letters to 114 people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)