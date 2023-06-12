close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Patna administration asks to shut all academic institutions till June 18

The district administration of Patna has issued a notice to shut all academic institutions till June 18 in the wake of an ongoing heat wave

IANS Patna
schools, children

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The district administration of Patna has issued a notice to shut all academic institutions till June 18 in the wake of an ongoing heat wave.

In a letter, Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekher Singh said thathot, humid temperatures with strong heat wave could prove risky for children.

In response, under the CrPC of section 144, the administration has prohibited all academic activities of private, government schools till class 8th, Anganwadi, Pre-school.

The order is applicable from Monday until June 18.

However, the summer vacation is currently underway, and the majority of the schools are already closed. Only a few coaching centres, private institutions are open in Patna.

The temperature of Patna reached above 44 degree Celsius in the last few days and the met department has predicted the atmospheric temperature to remain the same in the next one week.

Also Read

Heatwave scorches north India as mercury touches 46 degrees; respite soon?

Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued

Demolition of old Patna Collectorate was a mistake, says Bihar BJP MP

G20 meeting in Patna slated in early March postponed to June: Official

Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state

India logs 92 fresh Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 2,350

West Bengal rural polls: Section 144 imposed near nomination centres

BSF shoots down another Pak drone near International Border in Punjab

Democratisation of technology key tool to help bridge data divide: PM Modi

Fire breaks out in Chennai shopping complex, no casualty reported

Sources have said that the monsoon season may arrive in Bihar by June 20.

The maximum temperature of Patna on Monday is expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum will settle at 31 degrees.

--IANS

ajk/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Patna Heatwave Schools

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Maha Seamless hits new high, up 5% as firm prepays loan to turn debt free

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
2 min read

Biden to host Nato's Stoltenberg as competition to replace him heats up

US President Joe Biden
3 min read

JSW Cement raises Rs 400 cr via sustainability-linked loan from BNP Paribas

Investment fund Synergy Metals gets CCI nod for stake buy in JSW Cement
2 min read

Most Popular

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
1 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Punjab hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel prices by 88 paisa

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon