JUST IN
Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state
Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: Modi
Hi-Tech Pipes, UP govt ink pact to set up steel unit with Rs 510-cr fund
Joshimath: SC asks petitioner to mention PIL on Tuesday for urgent listing
260 trains of Northern Railways cancelled as fog derails services
Experts for stricter punishment to tackle unruly behaviour on flights
Bengal believes in giving development a humane face: Mamata at G20
India does not believe in hierarchical concept of world order: Rajnath
Delhi colder than hills of Uttarakhand, Himachal for 5th day on trot
Freebie culture hurting economic growth, must end: L&T chairman A M Naik
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Trust has to be built among people of different religions: Amartya Sen
icon-arrow-left
MCD brawl: BJP leaders protesting outside Kejriwal's house detained
Business Standard

Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state

When the flight landed, the CISF officials took them and were handed over to the Patna police

Topics
Patna | Airline IndiGo | Civil Aviation

IANS  |  Patna 

indigo, flights, aircraft, aviation

Two passengers on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi were arrested upon their arrival in Patna on Monday for travelling in an inebriated condition.

The accused, identified as Nitish Kumar and Rohit Kumar, were travelling on flight 6E-6383.

The alleged passengers were kept under check by the marshal inside the flight.

The pilots informed the ATC Patna about the incident and it was further communicated to CISF officials at the airport.

When the flight landed, the CISF officials took them and were handed over to the Patna police.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of an airline manager in the airport police station.

"We have arrested two persons for travelling in a drunken state in the Patna-bound flight. It landed at the Patna airport at 10 a.m. on Monday. The alleged passengers were in a drunken stage and smelled at a time when placing their luggage overhead the seat. The air hostess smelled it and informed the pilots about the incident. The passengers, after placing the luggage, slept on the seats. When the flight reached Patna airport, the CISF officials detained them and handed them over to us," said Vinod Peter, SHO of airport police station Patna.

In a statement following the incident, IndiGo said: "With reference to the incident that took place onboard 6E6383 from Delhi to Patna. The matter is under investigation with the authorities. We would like to clarify that there was no altercation onboard the aircraft, as what is being reported in some sections of social media."

--IANS

ajk/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Patna

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 15:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.